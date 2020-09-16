Kenyan Innovators, Entrepreneurs To Benefit From Nairobi Garage, METTA Merger

Innovators, Start ups, online businesses and entrepreneurs are set to benefit from a merger between Kenya’s largest co-working space, Nairobi Garage and entrepreneurial club, METTA. The merger will give the community access to various work spaces and networks.

Around 150 companies are spread out in Nairobi Garage’s four premises across the city. Members are given flexibility depending on the location and the space they need as well as opportunities for business development, networking and collaboration.

370 members in Nairobi and 15,000 digital members make up METTA’s entrepreneurial club. The community share ideas and bring them to life with one another’s support.

The combined community consisting of Nairobi Garage’s innovation businesses and METTA’s entrepreneurs will form a strong community with access to both organization’s work spaces. They will also have drop in and private office options in Westlands, Riverside Drive, Karen and Kilimani and gain from the complimentary business support services extended by the two companies.

The members are also set to gain from exclusive partnerships and collaborations with corporate companies which will give them opportunities to get discounts and access to programmes, funding and training.

The members will also gain from a combination of events between the two companies offering leadership, innovation, and practical business advice. The two organizations are also launching an online event series with six events slotted for each month. The activities will include panel discussions, networking e-meetups, and podcasts.

Hannah Clifford, director of Nairobi Garage says that African businesses have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and as such, are facing a disrupted marketplace affecting its daily operations and general economic outlook.

Clifford cited the growing demand for flexible working spaces strategically placed to help businesses gain from the market and allow their teams to stay productive without having to dig deeper for operational costs.

“We are confident in the resilience and capacity of Kenyan entrepreneurs to come back from this pandemic stronger than ever. We want to support them in doing just that, and this merging of forces is a demonstration of our belief in the strength of both our communities,” Clifford said.

METTĀ GM Esther Mwikali says that they have always believed that Innovation doesn’t happen in isolation, but that “Outstanding innovation breakthroughs occur when the right people collaborate.”

