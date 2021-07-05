Kenyan in US Jailed For 20 Years For Sexually Assaulting 79-year-old Granny

A Kenyan national residing in the US has been jailed for 20 years for sexually assaulting an elderly woman.

Joseph Ngigi Kariuki, an ex-employee at Brookdale Senior Living, was arrested in 2019 after sexually assaulting a 79-year-old patient at his place of work.

Last Thursday a Johnston County Jury found him guilty of the crime and sentenced him to prison.

Superior Court Judge Clair Hill sentenced Kariuki for a minimum of 20 years to a maximum of 29 years in a state prison.

“The Johnston County District Attorney’s Office is pleased with the verdict and the sentence imposed. We hope that this helps restore some measure of dignity to this incredible lady whose life was full of such tremendous love. Our office also hopes the victim’s family members find a measure of justice in this outcome,” said Assistant District Attorney Caitlin Slavin.

“We are now confident that this predator will never again be able to harm a member of our community.”

According to the Smithfield Police Department, officers received a call from the facility shortly before 3 am to probe a sex assault case.

The suspect had at the time already been detained by a supervisor as soon as the allegations were made.

The Brookdale management said, “Inappropriate conduct or behaviour is never tolerated and is dealt with swiftly.”

“Our company has thorough employment standards in place, including background checks, complying with state rules and regulations, and ongoing training of employees. Our hiring policies were followed in regard to this individual.”

