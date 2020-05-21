Kenyan In US Dies In Tragic Accident While Fleeing After Stabbing Wife

A Kenyan man in the United States (US) has died in a tragic accident while fleeing after stabbing his wife in Richmond, Virginia.

The man, identified as Wa Martin was reportedly speeding off from his house after engaging in an ugly confrontation with his wife.

Further, media reports in the US indicate that the man’s car veered off the road, hit a tree at a high speed and caught fire in the woods.

Additionally, online sources intimate that the man is suspected to have committed suicide after the confrontation with his wife hence crashing the car purposefully.

The fire was reportedly put off by the relevant authorities and upon going to his house, they found the wife in a critical condition and rushed her to the hospital. Both cases are still under investigation with US police pledging to get to the root cause of the confrontation and the accident therein.

There has been an increased number of domestic wrangles amid the Coronavirus pandemic in different regions of the world with relevant groups linking it to the stay at home or social distancing directive.

Nations instituted the stay at home directive to combat the spread of COVID-19 hence forcing majority of people to be locked down with their abusers.

In China for example, police reports state that there has been a surge of domestic violence cases as they receive approximately three times the calls they initially had on the same.

Peace is not just the absence of war. Many women under lockdown for #COVID19 face violence where they should be safest: in their own homes. Today I appeal for peace in homes around the world. I urge all governments to put women’s safety first as they respond to the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/PjDUTrMb9v — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 6, 2020

Consequently, a United Nations (UN) report on domestic violence indicated that the combination of economic and social stresses brought on by the pandemic, as well as restrictions on movement, have dramatically increased the numbers of women and girls facing abuse, in almost all countries.

