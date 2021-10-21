Kenyan IDs to Feature Microchip in Latest Digitization Efforts

Kenyan Identification Cards will now have a microchip feature in line with the country’s digitization efforts. President Uhuru Kenyatta in his Mashujaa Day speech announced the development of the feature that is partly aimed at curbing criminal activities in the country.

“Digitization aims to eliminate the duplication of efforts in data collection, processing, storage, and production of identification documents which has been a feature of government operations since the dawn of the Republic.” the President explained.

“Our policy interventions will also enhance the security of the current identity card through the implementation of a Micro-Chip Electronic Identity Card (E-ID) that mitigates against emerging security threats such as identity theft, fraud in financial transactions, and the creation of false identities that are utilized in terrorism and other major crimes.”

The new IDs are expected to help citizens cross borders within the East African Community (EAC) countries without the need for a passport.

“This improved identity card will also be used as a secure travel document within the East Africa Region,” Uhuru announced.

