Kenyan Girls to Fly to Google HQ after inventing App to end FGM.

Five Kenyan schoolgirls aged 15 to 17 have won a trip to California to take part in this year’s international Technovation competition event.

Technovation competitions invite teams of girls from all over the world to learn and apply the skills needed to solve real-world problems through technology.

The five teenagers, developed a mobile app (I-cut) to help end Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) problem in the communities. In Kenya, is estimated one in four Kenyan women and girls have gone through FGM.

In Africans they are the only one selected to take part in this year’s international Technovation competition event at Google headquarters. They will depart the country on 8 August hoping to win $15,000 prize if their project emerges on top of all participants.

I-cut connects girls those who have undergone FGM or at risk with rescue center to give them legal medical attention. They also aim to restore hope to those who have been affected.

I-cut has a simple interface which comprised of five buttons, rescue, report, help, information on FGM, donate and feedback, with each button offering different services to the targeted audience.