Kenyan Flowers listed Among Top Valentine’s Gifts In The World

As the world marks annual festival to celebrate romantic love, friendship and admiration, Kenyan flowers have been listed as top valentine’s gifts in the world.

According to Kenya Flower council, more than 60 countries will use Kenyan flowers for their valentine’s celebrations.

The report didn’t come as a surprise as Kenya is ranked as the lead exporter of roses in Europe with a market share of about 38%.

The main production areas are around Lake Naivasha, Mt. Kenya, Nairobi, Thika, Kiambu, Athi River, Kitale, Nakuru, Kericho, Nyandarua, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu and Eastern Kenya.

Among those countries reported to be a beneficiary of the hard work of many Kenyan farmers include Netherlands, France, Germany and Norway.

It’s reported that Emirates SkyCargo will on Thursday deploy an additional aircraft to ferry flowers from Nairobi to Sydney, Australia for the first time.

Valentine’s day is believed to have been named after Saint Valentine, a Catholic priest who lived in Rome in the 3rd Century, is yet to be declared a national holiday despite receiving acceptance in many parts of the world.

On this day, flowers cards and gifts are exchanged between loved ones to express affection. Some choose to visit the sick and the less fortunate to share some love.

However, the legend of St. Valentine still remains a mystery to many.

It’s believed that the Catholic church, said to be behind the celebrations, recognizes at least three saints named Valentine or Valentinus.

The three saints are believed to have been martyred.

It is told that Valentine sent the first Valentine’s Day greeting. Another legend says Valentine fell in love while imprisoned, perhaps with the jailer’s daughter who visited him. Before his death, he is said to have written her a letter and signed it “From your Valentine.”

Regardless of the many believes, origins and tales behind the day, many people around the world religiously mark the day!

