Emirates Suspends Flights from Kenya for Two Days

Dubai-based airline, Emirates has suspended all Kenyan flights for the next 48 hours. Through a statement on their website, the airline said the suspension was in line with a directive from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority

“As per directive from Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), all air transport services with inbound and transit passenger movements to the emirate of Dubai from any point in the Republic of Kenya are temporarily suspended for 48 hours effective from December 20, 2021 at 10.30am (local time). Customers will not be accepted for travel on Emirates flights at Nairobi during this time. Outbound passenger operations from Dubai to Nairobi remain unaffected.” the statement reads.

Inbound and outbound freighter operations flights, inbound ferry flights and outbound passenger operation flights are exempted from the suspension.

The airline also said affected customers will not be required to call immediately for rebooking.

“Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.”

It is still not clear why the airline has suspended Kenyan flights, however, the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority introduced new travel requirements for Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, and Ethiopia at the beginning of this month.

