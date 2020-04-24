Kenyan Family Surprises US Cops With A Face Mask Donation

A Kenyan family living in the state of Massachusetts, United States of America, surprised the Paxton Police Department on Thursday.

Wilson Kiriungi and his daughter Alayna donated one hundred 3M particulate respirators to the police worth Sh150,00.

But it was Alayna’s note to the police that really warmed their hearts. In a handwritten note, Alayna described the cops as “heroes” who are in the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said, “Thank you for being heroes in our community all the time, but especially now during the coronavirus pandemic. My dad and I want you guys to stay safe and healthy,

“We hope these masks come in handy and keep you safe through the pandemic. Sincerely Alayna Kiriungi,” her note read.

The police expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Kiriungis most especially Alayna.

They wrote, “A big thank you to Paxton resident Wilson Kiriungi and his daughter Alayna who generously donated one hundred 3M particulate respirators (and a pretty terrific note from Alayna too) this afternoon. We appreciate your generosity and support.”

The US has currently confirmed 869,006 cases of COVID-19 with 49,958 deaths.

The state of Massachusetts comes in a distant third with 46,023 cases of coronavirus with 2,360 fatalities.

5 Kenyans living in the US have since the first case of the deadly respiratory disease was confirmed in the western country, died.

