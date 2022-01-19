Kenyan Family Seeks Financial Support To Ship Remains of Kin Who Died in Saudi Arabia in October

A family in Wundanyi, Taita Taveta is seeking funds to help ship the remains of their loved one who died in Saudi Arabia.

Holiness Wawuda, 52, died on October 10, 2021 while in police custody in Riyadh. A friend who broke the news to the family said the deceased collapsed in police cells and was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital in the kingdom.

Her cousin Leonard Maghanga said the mother of three fell ill while Saudi officials were processing her deportation after she declined to renew her work permit.

Instead, Wawuda resorted to door-to-door services.

Read: Kenyan Woman Lucy Wanja Dies in Saudi Arabia 10 Days After Landing Cleaning Job

“The friend told us that she was taken to the hospital by police. She said our daughter had blood pressure issues but we don’t have any official information yet to know what exactly killed her,” he said.

The bereaved family has sought help from Kenyan officials back at home and Saudi but their efforts have proved futile.

They are seeking Sh800,000 to help ship Wawuda’s remains. They have so far raised Sh200,000.

“We were told the cost of air-freighting is Sh400,000 and the balance will cater for transportation from the airport to here and her burial ceremony. Unfortunately, we are unable to raise the money,” he said.

Read Also: 89 Kenyan Domestic Workers Died in Saudi Arabia Between 2019-2021 – Report

The deceased’s mother, Sarah Katini has pleaded with the government and well-wishers to help bring back the sole family provider.

“I am not able to foot the mortuary bills incurred in Saudi Arabia and the cost of bringing the body because I don’t have any income,” she said. Ms Katini added that the family can no longer cater for Wawuda’s three kids as she was paying their school fees. “I don’t have money to pay my grandchildren’s school fees. I even don’t have a proper home and the farm does not yield enough to feed us,” Ms Katini said. The family wants the cause of death revealed but giving her a decent burial remains their priority. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...