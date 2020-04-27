Kenyan Embassy In UK Announces New Date For Stranded Kenyans To Travel Home

The Kenyan Embassy in the United Kingdom has announced a new date for Kenyans stranded in the UK to travel home following the cancellation of a Kenya Airways flight that was scheduled to depart from London on April 25.

In a statement on Monday, Kenya’s Ambassador to the UK, Manoah Esipisu, said the cancelled flight will now depart from London Heathrow Airport on Monday, May 4, 2020.

“Kenya Airways has loaded on its booking system the flight, which is available for sale on a first come first served basis with tickets selling at GBP 725 for Business class and at GBP 405 for Economy class per seat, ” the travel update reads.

“Stranded Kenyans wishing to travel on this flight are asked to book directly at https://www.kenya-airways.com/en-uk/charter-flights and the Kenya Airways UK office at Tel 0208 283 1818.”

To be cleared to travel, Esipisu said, passengers will be required to produce a certificate showing that they are Coronavirus free.

“….Passengers must complete a Coronavirus Quarantine Declaration Form. The Test Certificate and Quarantine Declaration Form should be sent to [email protected] by 2nd May 2020,” said Esipisu.

“Passengers may undertake COVID-19 tests from any accredited laboratory and certification issued at least seven days before travel. Kenya High Commission in London, Kenya Airways or your local General Practitioner (GP) may advise on options for test labs.”

On arrival in Nairobi, Kenya, all passengers will be subjected to a 14-28 days mandatory quarantine period at their own cost.

The mandatory quarantined directive was imposed by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 for persons arriving in the country.

The air ticket is going for Ksh56,000 per passenger while those with children required to pay an extra Ksh5,600.

Esipisu had last week indicated that the flight to Nairobi was cancelled over the strict rules pertaining to COVID-19, back home.

Kenya requires that those entering the country present documents showing that they are coronavirus free.

But in the UK, only the sickly and in hospital are tested for the respiratory disease.

“Covid-19 tests in the UK are administered only to those who are sick and are admitted to the hospital. Passengers are, therefore, unable to take tests to prove that they do not have coronavirus. We continue to work to find a way that passengers can be tested before travel,” the Embassy wrote.

