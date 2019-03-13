Kenyan Embassy In Doha, Qatar Accused Of Neglecting Kenyans

Kenyan Embassy in Doha, Qatar has been blamed for the woes facing most Kenyans working in Saudi Arabia.

According to sources, thousands of Kenyan youths who go to the country in search for employment opportunities, are facing various issues which the Embassy has allegedly turned a blind eye to.

The youth working in Qatar have accused the Kenyan government office of neglecting them and leaving them to the mercies and exploitation of their employers.

A Kenyan employee working in Doha has revealed that despite their plea to the Embassy to set a minimum wage for the employers, like other countries do, the embassy is yet to act on it.

That act on itself has exposed most youth to the exploitation of their employers who end up paying them dismally.

The employee who sought anonymity stated: “Whereas most employees are paid Ksh54,600, Kenyan employees are Ksh32,760 for the same job, since our embassy has not outlined laws to protect us.”

She further noted that despite most Kenyans having University and Collage papers, they are subjected to earning meager salaries due to failure of concrete work rules laid by the Kenyan government.

A report done recently revealed that most Kenyans in Qatar are doing manual jobs such as security guards/guardettes, domestic workers and general laborers on construction sites.

Additionally, the Kenyan who reached out to Kahawa Tungu revealed that in addition to being paid lowly, most employers delay the pay.

She further mentioned that they always work without rest and often work overtime.

By the time of publication of this story the employees had not been paid their January and February salaries according to her.

She pointed out two company that is notorious on delaying to pay salaries and that denies vacations despite the employees’ completion of two year mandatory probation.

The companies named are Asak Group of Companies and IBM QAYYIM Bookstore in Doha.

It is further alleged that the Kenyan Embassy in Doha does not have data of Kenyans in Qatar.

On Wednesday, Kahawa Tungu also learnt of the sad state of affairs in Lebanon consulate which is alleged to have only Arab nationals.

One Margaret Wanja Wanjohi is claimed to have been murdered while working in Lebanon in 2015 yet despite calls from the family to have her body brought home, the embassy has not acted.

Her body is said to be lying at the Mbaabda-Beirut morgue.

