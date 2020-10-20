Kenyan Drama Monica is Getting a Season 3, And It’s coming first on Showmax

Kenyan TV series Monica premiered on Showmax in 2019 and became an instant hit among fans. Brenda Wairimu’s was praised for her unlikely “fish-out-of-water” role as a girl from the ghetto who cons her way to a better life.

Four months later, Monica was nominated for Best TV Drama and Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama (for Brenda Wairimu) at the 2019 Kalasha Awards.

Now the drama series, which was first released in 2018, is getting a third season which will premiere first on Showmax in early 2021. Currently in production, Monica follows Brenda Wairimu (Subira, Disconnect) in the titular role of Monica, an ambitious social climber, determined to escape her life in the ghetto, who will do anything to get to the top.

Read: Showmax Pro Mobile Partners with Telkom Kenya to Launch New Data Deals

It’s a dream that soon becomes a reality when she meets the affluent Jiwes, a political family led by the patriarch, Robert Jiwe (Raymond Ofula, The System, Queen Sono), the governor of the fictitious South City. When Robert finds himself caught up in smear campaigns, Monica swoops in to save the day, masquerading as a recent PR graduate from a top university in London, complete with a fake background. How hard can it be to live a double life anyway?

In season 3, the stakes are even higher for Monica as she seeks to cement her position in the governor’s office to secure her future, while also struggling to balance her messy love life and keep her secrets from coming out.

According to producer Scolly Cheruto, with season 3 fans can expect “a grander season, a more intriguing story and a surprise celebrity cast joining the production.”

Read also: More Kenyan Content For Showmax Lovers As Five Channels Now Available To Live Stream

Monica’s story as a strong woman struggling to make it in a male-dominated world is one that Kenyan women can resonate with. Cunning as she may be, she’s actually a hard worker who does everything in her power to get what she wants. She may not be wealthy or privileged but she’s confident enough to reach her goal.

In addition to Brenda Wairimu, Monica also features other well-known stars like Ephy Saint (Tahidi High), Joyce Maina (Aisha), Fidel Maithya (Selina), Sam Komora (Aziza), Torome Sision (Kona) and Melvin Alusa (The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind).

Monica S3 will premiere first on Showmax in early 2021. In the meantime, you can binge-watch S1 & 2 on Showmax.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu