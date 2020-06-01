Kenyan Conservationist Kuki Gallman Among High Profile Figures in Jeffrey Epstein’s Black Book of Paedophiles

Kenyan Conservationist Kuki Gallman is among high profile figures in Jeffrey Epstein’s Black Book of Paedophiles.

Gallman arrived in Kenya in 1972 with her husband Paolo and her young son Emanuele, who later died and were buried in a ranch they acquired upon their arrival, known as Ol Ari Nyiro in Laikipia County. The ranch is approximately 98,000 acres (400 km2).

She is the author of autobiography I Dreamed Of Africa, which has been published in 24 countries and translated in 21 languages. Her other books are: African Nights, Il Colore del Vento, Night of the Lions, and Elefanti in Giardino.

In 2011, with her daughter, she acquired and donated 300 acres for a model community project called “Land of Hope” in Laikipia West, which aims to benefit impoverished communities of the area.

It is not yet clear why her name featured in the book, which has been treated with suspicion globally.

Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier who was arrested and convicted on various charges relating to the sexual abuse of minors between 2005 and 2019.

The “black book” contained the contact information of about 1,000 people and businesses, many of whom were well-known public figures and suspected to have been his business associates.

Epstein died on August 10, 2019, before he faced new charges of sex trafficking.

Despite his aides saying that not all the people in the list had ever met Epstein, it is also highly suspected that most people were his associates in sex trafficking and paedophile activities.

Michael Bloomberg and US President Donald Trump are among the most prominent persons who featured in the book.

