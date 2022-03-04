Kenyan Coach Beldine Odemba Selected For FIFA Women Scholarship Program

Kenyan female coach Beldine Odemba has been selected for FIFA’s Coach Education Scholarships.

The U20 national team coach is amongst 47 coaches selected for the FIFA program that is designed to increase the number of female coaches working in football.

Faridah Bulega from Uganda is the only other East African on the list.

The program seeks to offer talented female coaches and/or players financial support to further their coaching education, along with career development mentoring, and networking opportunities.

Former Canadian national team player Carmelina Moscato, who benefitted in the past from the Coach Education Scholarship, praised the impact it had on her coaching career.

“Receiving a FIFA Coach Education Scholarship genuinely changed my life,” she said. “This opportunity afforded me the means to get an education that propelled my dreams of coaching to another level.

“Not only did I learn from unbelievable instructors, but the candidates on the course were also a source of knowledge for me. I left this experience enriched, more competent and having made lifelong friends in the game.”

