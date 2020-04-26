Kenyan-born Australian Teen Makur Maker Enters 2020 NBA Draft

Kenyan-born Australian teen Makur Maker, a cousin of NBA player Thon Maker, and Cameroonian forward Paul Eboua, who played in Italy, are entering the 2020 NBA Draft, ESPN reported Saturday.

Both hope to be chosen in the NBA Draft that is set for June 25 in New York.

Maker, a 6-foot-11 (2.11m) centre who most recently played at an Arizona prep school, was born to South Sudanese parents in Kenya but moved to Perth at the age of one in 2001 then relocated to the United States in 2015.

Maker, 19, has dual citizenship and can also play for the Kenya Basketball National Team “Morans” if called up by the coaches. He is a mobile big man with ball-handling skills who impressed scouts last summer with a Southern California amateur club.

