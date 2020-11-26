Kenyan Assistant Ref Mary Njoroge Shortlisted For World Cup Duty

Mary Njoroge has been shortlisted as a prospective woman Assistant Referee candidate for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup set for Australia/New Zealand.

She is among 156 referees and assistants selected from across world for capacity building ahead of the showpiece.

Others include Lidwine Rakotozafinoro (Madagascar), Bernadettar Kwimbira (Malawi), Queency Victoire (Mauritius), Diana Chikotesha (Zambia), Mimisen Iyorhe (Nigeria), Fatiha Jermoumi (Morocco), Fanta Kone (Mali), Carine Atezambong Fomo (Cameroon), Yara Atef Said Abdelfattah (Egypt).

Mary is not new to the big stage, she was picked to officiate at the last Women’s World Cup in France in 2019.

She also did duty in the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

She made history when she officiated at the 2019 U17 Africa Cup of Nations and was trusted with Nigeria versus Angola game alongside Malawi’s Kwimbira Bernadette, Madagascar’s Lidwine Rakotozafinoro, and Mauritius Queency Victoire.

