Kenyan Artists Missing from YouTube Africa Day Performance Line-up

YouTube has unveiled the lineup of artistes who will perform at this year’s Africa Day Concert. The event, which will be hosted by American Actor Idris Elba will feature artists from five African countries. Kenyan artists are notably missing from the elaborate lineup that includes Tanzania’s Zuchu, Nigeria’s D’Banj and Yemi Alade among others.

The annual Africa Day concert is a musical homage to Africa, showcasing African artists making headlines across the globe. This year’s event will feature artists from Tanzania, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, South African and Congo. The concert will be streamed on YouTube at 19:00 CAT / 18:00 WAT on the 25th of May, 2022.

D’banj, Davido, CKay, Yemi Alade, Reekado Banks, and Mayorkun from Nigeria will perform at the event, together with Sierra Leonean artists recording and performing artist, Drizilik. From South Africa, Busiswa Gqulu famed for the hit song SBWL and Kamo Mpela famed for Nkulunkulu will perform. Tanzanian singer, songwriter, and WCB artist, Zuchu will also headline the event which will also feature Congolese singer-songwriter, Innoss’B.

Read also: Kenyan Private Detective Jane Mugo Trending After BBC’s YouTube Feature- Here Are Some Hilarious Responses

“YouTube as a platform has been mainline for connecting African artists to people all around the world and the Africa Day Concert is an opportunity to reaffirm YouTube’s support for African artists as they showcase the vibrant sounds and culture that makes Africa truly unique”, says Alex Okosi, Managing Director at YouTube EMEA.

Last year’s event included performances by Kenyan artists Bahati, Nadia Mukami and Amina who are all notably missing from the current lineup.

The concert is intended to commemorate the founding of the Organization of African Unity on May 25, 1963, by showcasing African culture via music.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...