Kenyan Artistes Express Disappointment In MCSK After Receiving Sh2,530 In Royalties

Kenyan artistes are furious with Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK), the organization that is responsible for collecting their music royalties.

On Tuesday evening, Khaligraph Jones took to social media where he shared a screenshot of the “peanuts” he received from MCSK via MPesa.

The self proclaimed OG received some Sh2,530.

He then said, “MCSK Siku Moja Tutakuja Kuwavuruga uko Mbaya Sana, Msijaribu kunitumia izi peanuts tena, Infact I have given Authorization for my Music to be pirated, Don’t collect money on my Behalf anymore, Nisiskie mmeshika mtu akicheza Wimbo zangu kwa street, msinitumie izo peanuts zenu tena, The OG shall be respected.”

Also weighing in on the issue was Kaende star, Fena Gitu who just like Khaligraph received some two thousand five hundred and thirty shillings.

Radio Maisha’s Gidi Gidi who has also been in the music industry for over 20 years now, received the same amount of money.

Also ranting about the way MCSK is running things, Gidi said, “Music Copyright Society of Kenya – MCSK has just sent me Ksh 2,530 as royalties for my music. It is the second time that I have recieved such a whooping amounts in my music career spanning 20yrs. Wacha sasa nitafute nyumba kubwa na Ferrari with this ksh 2,530 so as to live like akina Rick Ross. Music is well paying in Kenya. 😏😓😢.”

While some of the artistes received Sh2,530, others like Sauti Sol did not receive a penny.

This was revealed by the band’s Bien Aime while responding to Khaligraph.

“Heri wewe umepata kakitu,” Bien said.

In 2017, Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) declined to issue MCSK with a license only to introduce a newcomer MPAKE.

The copyrights body was in January 2019 however allowed to collect royalties following a two year freeze.

KECOBO Executive Director Edward Sigei said that the three CMOs; Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP), Performers Rights Society of Kenya (PRISK) and MCSK met stringent conditions set by the regulator and were required to issue a joint invoice and collect jointly as well as issuing joint licenses.

“All the three CMOs will be required to distribute at least 70 percent of the revenues they collect as royalties to their members. They are also required to submit their 2019 budget before the award of license to control wastage,” he said then.

Kenyans online also expressed their disappointment with the body. They said:

