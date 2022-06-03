50-year-old Kenyan Arrested In India For Allegedly Stabbing 8 Pedestrians

A 50-year-old Kenyan man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing eight pedestrians in India.

According to news sources in India, the man identified as John Menty used a knife to stab 8 pedestrians at Parsi Bawdi near Bombay High Court.

Menty who sustained injuries on his hands following the attack is receiving treatment at a hospital in the country. Ultimately, the people he reportedly stabbed are out of danger.

“Only one person out of the eight has sustained serious injuries to his neck. The rest will be discharged,” Indian authorities said.

Authorities are yet to establish the motive behind the attack while ideally trying to ascertain if he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Apparently, he had been involved in an altercation with a female friend prior to the incident hence could have contributed to his anger.

Some of the pedestrians who were injured according to Mirror Now are Satish Jagdambe (24), Shamal Gop (28), Anwar Khan (43), and Amin Benjamin (63).

