Kenyan Anthony Kamau Extradited To UK To Face Child Molestation Charges

Kenyan wanted in UK, Anthony Kamau
Anthony Kamau Arrested. [Courtesy]

Kenyan man Anthony Kamau has finally been extradited to the United Kingdom (UK) to face child molestation charges.

Anthony Kamau aka Anthony Kinuthe aka Anthony Kinuthia Kamau was apprehended on Friday by detectives drawn from the Transnational Organized Crimes Unit.

In a statement, DCI chief George Kinoti said the fugitive has been on the run after jumping bail in the United Kingdom.

Kamau is wanted at the Chelmsford Crown Court of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to answer to charges of sexual harassment of minors.

“The pedophile is reported to have sexually assaulted underage girls within an 11-year period from 2005. He was also charged with four counts of engaging in a non-penetrative sexual activity with one girl and another count of inciting an underage girl to perform a sexual act,” the DCI said.

According to Kinoti, Kamau fled to the foreign country after he was granted bail and has ever since been engaging the police in a hide-and-seek game.

