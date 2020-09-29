Kenyan and Nigerian Start ups secure Funding from Hong Kong Based Accelerator

Kenyan Start up, OkHi and Nigeria’s ThankUCash have been accepted into Hong Kong based Betatron accelerator that will give them access to secure $500,000 in funding and mentorship.

The Betatron accelerator is an investment firm that was founded in 2016. It runs a 4 month accelerator programme every year assisting businesses to expand their operations into Asia and secure funding.

Each selected start up secures $500,000 worth of funding from the programme, as well as mentorship and guidance to facilitate for a smooth expansion process.

Betatron received more than 2,500 applications for its latest cohort, out of which 9 were selected.

The nine incude Kenya’s OkHi, which provides a digital addressing network that uses individual’s mobile phones to map out their addresses; and ThankUCash, a Nigerian Company that launched a rewards and loyalty platform to enable customers access deals and help businesses get a better understanding of their customers’ spending habits.

The investment from Betatron is part of the $1.78 million funding announced by OkHi last week.

“We are proud of our journey so far and acceptance into the Betatron Cohort 6 Accelerator Programme further shows that we are on the right path as a company.” said the CEO of ThankUCash, Simeon Ononobi.

“Our mission of helping businesses prosper by connecting them with customers is clearly a shared one regardless of geography and this has reflected in the traction we have receiving from investors and partners who are eager to be a part of our story and this continues to fuel our commitment to our goals,” he added.

The seven other qualifying Start ups are from France, India, the Philippines, Poland, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

