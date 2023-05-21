Kenyan Activist Lilian Seenoi Elected Councillor in UK

A Kenyan-born woman has been elected a councillor in the United Kingdom.

Lilian Seenoi-Barr became the first black woman to become a councillor following her victory on Saturday.

Sharing the news was Narok Senator Ledama Olekina who took to Twitter to congratulate Ms Barr.

“Congratulations to my baby sister Lilian Seenoi. The first-ever black person to be elected as a councillor in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. May the Good Lord open many doors for you,” tweeted Ledama.

Ms Barr said she was “deeply humbled” to have been elected barely two years after joining the council.

“I am deeply humbled to have been elected by the people of Foyleside. When I joined council just under 2 years ago, I had been chosen by @SDLPlive members. I made a commitment that I would work tirelessly to earn peoples trust and deliver for the area,” she tweeted.

“I am proud to be part of the Derry SDLP team that puts people first. I look forward to continuing working hard for the people of Derry.”

In June 2021, Barr joined the SDLP group on the Derry and Strabane District Council. She has been a steadfast advocate for immigrants, asylum seekers, and refugees who have decided to establish a life for themselves and their families in Derry. She is also the Director of Programs at the North-West Migrants Forum.

Ms Barr has been fighting for the rights of Maasai women and girls. She joined others in co-founding the Maasai education discovery-brides rescue project in 1999 to save young girls from early forced marriage and female genital mutilation.

She also lobbied the Kenyan government to pass laws that would grant underprivileged communities access to free primary education and protect the rights of women and girls.

