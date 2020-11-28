Kenya Wins World’s Leading Safari Destination Award at Global Event

Kenya has been declared the World’s best Safari destination for the 7th time and 6th time in a row.The announcement was made during the Annual World Travel Awards Grand Final 2020.

The 27th edition of the global awards celebrates excellence in all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry.This is the 7th time and 6th in a row that Kenya has won after scooping the award in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The chairman of the Kenya Tourism Board, Jimi Kariuki, celebrated the win saying it was a confirmation of the country’s excellent offering of the ultimate Safari Experience.

“This victory is an endorsement of the destination known as home of authentic African Safari. Without a doubt this is a well-deserved win, and we can only get better,” he said.

“We shall continue with our commitment towards preserving the unique wildlife heritage bestowed to our country for the sake of generations to come.”

Kariuki added that the award meant a lot to Kenya especially when the entire global travel and tourism industry had been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Globally Kenya is acknowledged as one of the best in tourism offering. As we head into the new year, ours will be to build on this to ensure that Kenya’s tourism Industry recovers even better than it was before” he said.

KTB CEO, Betty Radier, said the award could not have come at a better time, as the country was slowly bouncing back to life.

Radier said the award was instrumental in cementing Kenya’s position as the top destination in global tourism.

“This is yet another great achievement for the destination this year because it provides a great sense of optimism of the industry. These awards will be important because they will help us in profiling the destination going forward. This is also a motivator for us to keep on improving our offerings in other areas like Beach and experiences,’’ she said.

Some of Kenya’s best safari destinations include the World famous Maasai Mara National Reserve, Amboseli National Park, the Tsavo East and West National Parks, Lake Nakuru National Park as well as Nairobi National Park- the only national park in the world within a Capital city.

Kenya has been on a winning spree as it recently scooped three awards in the inaugural Africa Winners Day, at the World Travel Awards.

The country was named Africa’s Leading Tourist Destination with Nairobi being voted as Africa’s Leading Business Travel Destination. KTB was also named Africa’s Leading Tourism Board.

Kenya also scooped Africa’s Best Golfing Destination award during the 7th Annual World Golf Awards held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

