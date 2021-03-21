Kenya vs Egypt: Big Names Axed From Harambee Stars Squad

Victor Wanyama is among players dropped from Harambee Stars squad to face Egypt and Togo in back-to-back 2022 Afcon qualifiers this month.

The skipper left the country two weeks ago to join his club Impact Montreal for preseason after a long break.

Winger Ayub Timbe, who recently joined Japanese side Vissel Kobe and midfielder Johanna Omollo, who also moved to Turkish outfit BB Erzurumspor, have also been omitted.

Coach Jacob Ghost Mulee named the provisional squad for the do-or-die fixtures on Saturday after playing two friendlies which Stars won against South Sudan 1-0 and Tanzania 2-1.

Among the foreign-based players called up include Qatar-based Michael Olunga, Morocco-based Masud Juma, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Anthony Akumu, and Sweden-based duo of Eric Ouma and Joseph Okumu.

Ian Otieno, Duke Abuya, and Duncan Otieno, who ply their trade in Zambia, have also been called upon for the crucial qualifiers.

AFC Leopards forward Elvis Rupia, and his Kariobangi Sharks counterpart Erick Kapaito also make the list, while KCB defender Nahashon Alembi and Ulinzi Stars’ Harun Mwale have been retained.

Local-based players are set to check into camp on Sunday, March 21, 2021, as their foreign-based counterparts start checking in on Monday.

Harambee Stars plays Egypt on March 25, 2021, at 7 pm, under floodlights at the MISC Kasarani, after which they will travel to Togo on Saturday in time for the final match to be played on March 29, 2021.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya) and Joseph Okoth (KCB, Kenya).

Defenders

Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Nahashon Alembi (KCB, Kenya), Harun Mwale (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya) and Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya).

Midfielders

Anthony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr, Egypt), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Warriors, Zambia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Kevin Simiyu (Nzoia Sugar, Kenya), Danson Chetambe (Bandari, Kenya), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), David Owino (KCB, Kenya), Kevin Kimani (Wazito, Kenya), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya) and Abdalla Hassan (Bandari, Kenya).

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Masud Juma (Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards).

