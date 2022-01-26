Kenya, UK Partner to Address Cyber Security Crisis

Kenya has partnered with the United Kingdom (UK) to address cyber-security threats that have become rampant since the inception of digital technology.

Speaking at a workshop for government communicators at a city hotel, the Principal Secretary (PS) for the State Department for broadcasting and telecommunications Esther Koimett said that the government was moving towards the adoption of provision of services through a digital platform, and as such, there is a need to shield the online systems from threats.

Koimett acknowledged the steady rise of cyber threats globally, with Kenya among countries that have been targeted by hackers and cybercriminals. She said a number of government websites had been targeted.

“This training is therefore important as it will enhance our capacity as government communicators to effectively play our role in informing citizens about how to protect themselves from cyber threats like the ever-emerging scams and fraudulent schemes,” said the PS.

Given the increasing importance of technology and digitization in the delivery of services in every aspect of human interaction, Koimett stated that the goal of the training is to strengthen the strategic communications capability of the UK government, its allies, and partners to jointly understand and counter cyber threats from hostile state actors.

“The training project consists of communications planning, delivery and training to support crisis communications and campaigns capability development for partner countries. It also touches on research and insights on critical audience vulnerabilities to underpin joint strategies and campaign development,” she said.

The government of Kenya, according to Koimett, recognizes the importance of public communications and uses it strategically to promote government policies, programs, and strategies in order to establish a positive image and build trust in government.

“I wish to acknowledge the cordial and close working relations between the governments of Kenya and the UK and to thank the UK government for facilitating this training program that has allowed knowledge-sharing in communications experience and skills,” said Koimett.

Josephine Gauld, the British Deputy High Commissioner, said that technology has made life easier and that the UK government delivers most of its services online, but that cyber security issues might lead to a national security catastrophe if not managed properly.

