Kenya, UK Confirm Approval Of Covid-19 Vaccines Administered in Both Countries

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has moved to assure Kenyans of the approval of administered vaccines in the country.

The CS issued a joint statement with UK British High Commissioner Jane Marriott citing recent public concern regarding the approval of the Covid-19 vaccines in Kenya.

“There have been significant public concerns about the issue of vaccine certification. We want to make it clear that both the UK and Kenya recognize vaccines administered in both countries.”

Kenya and the UK are developing a system of recognition for both countries’ vaccine certificates.

The system will integrate people travelling from either country into a vaccine passport program in the event of an unprecedented pandemic, Mr. Kagwe said.

The UK and Kenya both recognize AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The process of recognizing the certificates from both countries is now complete.

“We are working as fast as possible to ensure this happens so travel in as smooth as possible for our peeps,” he said.

“We are both delighted that Kenya is off the UK read list which is the result of strong collaboration between our governments and public health experts.”

The UK reviewed its Covid-19 travel restrictions and removed Kenya from its travel red list effective September 22.

This allows Kenyan and UK residents to travel into either country easily.

