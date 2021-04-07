Kenya, UK Agree to Form Joint Committee to Address Travel Restrictions Row

Kenya and the United Kingdom have agreed to work together to address Covid-19 travel restrictions that threaten diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In a meeting on Wednesday morning, Kenya’s foreign affairs minister Rachael Omamo and her UK counterpart Dominic Raab resolved to form a Joint Emergency Committee to address the issue.

The two underlined the need to work on strengthening trade and deepening regional security.

The UK had last week announced plans to add Kenya to England’s red list from April 9 to protect the country against new variants of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kenya, which was listed alongside Philippines, Pakistan and Bangladesh, retaliated by banning all passenger flights from the UK effective April 9.

“This unilateral decision does not reflect a prevailing logic and scientific knowledge of the disease or the spread of the pandemic. Rather, the decision seems to be motivated by a discriminatory policy against certain countries and peoples,” Kenya said in a statement on Saturday.

Kenya further announced that passengers transiting through or from UK to Kenya will undergo 14-day quarantine at their own expense.

“While in isolation, they will be subject to take two PCR Covid-19 tests, on day two and eight of their quarantine, at their own cost,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

