Kenya Trounces Djibouti To Bag UN Security Council Seat In Second Poll

Kenya has trounced Djibouti to clinch the United Nations Security Council seat in a highly competitive poll today.

Kenya garnered 129 votes against Djibouti’s 62 in the second round of voting after felling shot of the 128 threshold yesterday.

In the yesterday poll, Kenya managed 113 votes with Djibouti getting 78 forcing a runoff.

To win the seat, a member has to get the support of two-thirds of the UN member states. This means at least 128 of 193 votes.

Djibouti had lost to Kenya in the AU elections and withdrew its earlier position that it would concede defeat.

India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway secured the four other non-permanent member seats.

The UN Security Council is responsible for the maintenance of international peace and security.

This story is being updated…

