3 Travellers From Kenya Among 17 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Rwanda

Rwanda has confirmed 17 new cases of Coronavirus bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country to 36.

An update by the country’s Health Ministry indicates that the largest number of patients (9) flew in from Dubai.

Others include three travellers from Kenya, two from the United States, and one each from Qatar and India.

The 17th patient is the contact of a previously confirmed Covid-19 case who was identified through tracing.

“All these cases were tested and quarantined between March 17-20, 2020” read the communiqué

from the Ministry of Health.

The government said the patients were isolated, put under treatment and are in stable condition.

The government is also tracing persons who may have come into contact with the patients in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

The Health department appealed to the general public to strictly adhere to the previously instituted prevention measures including heightened vigilance.

The Rwandan government last week announced the closure of its borders for the next two weeks.

Other measures include a temporary ban on non-essential travel between different cities and districts across the country, while all employees in the public and private sector will work from home.

Only those providing essential services will be allowed to leave their homes.

The government also imposed a ban on the use of motorcycles to transport passengers and they will only be allowed to carry supplies.

“Borders are closed except for goods and cargo as well as returning citizens and legal residents who will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at designated locations,” reads part of the statement sent out on Saturday by Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente.

As of March 23, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kenya were 16.

Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe said 646 persons who had come into contact with the COVID-19 patients in the country have been traced.

96 of these cases, the CS said, have been released after completing the mandatory 14-day follow up period, while 550 remain on the follow-up list.

Meanwhile, neighbouring country, Uganda, has reported eight new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of people infected in the country to nine.

“All the eight cases are Ugandan nationals who travelled back from Dubai, UAE; two on March 20 and six on March 22, 2020, aboard the Emirates and Ethiopian Airlines flights. This brings the total number of Covid-19 confirmed cases in the country to nine,” Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said on Monday.

