Kenya to Receive Sh18 Billion Donation From US To Solve Crisis

Kenya is expected to receive Sh18 billion as part of donations from the United States (US) to help in tackling underlying crises in the country.

Apparently, the US has instituted a five-year program where challenges affecting the country currently will be addressed and solved. This will be effected through a joint partnership between the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Food For Peace (FFP).

The program, dubbed Nawiri is aimed to fight and reduce acute malnutrition in the Northern Kenya regions that have been affected by drought and poverty.

Through the US Embassy website, the program is not just for humanitarian assistance but goes beyond to create lasting sustainable solutions to the challenges facing Kenyans.

The counties of Isiolo, Samburu, Marsabit, and Turkana are expected to benefit as the program will try and alleviate the root cause of food insecurity as well as causes of malnutrition.

Additionally, the USAID Mission Director, Mark Meassik accounted that the ultimate vision of the program was to necessitate the local population to design their own solutions in dealing with challenges they are facing with the support of the program.

“The US government is changing the way we work. We want our programs to be co-created, co-implemented, and co-measured to address problems and solve them at the county level,” Meassik stated on Friday, March 20, 2020 during the launch of the program.

Therefore, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with Turkana County in description of how it plans to work with USAID towards achieving the mentioned goals.

This comes at a time when the country, in general, is dealing with issues that have adversely affected the economy. First, there is the recent Coronavirus menace that has affected businesses and jobs as well as education.

Ideally, there is the locust menace that has affected agricultural produce hence threatening food security. The government has since tried to restore order by spraying the locusts, but all has been in vain as they are mobile and keep migrating from one county to the next.

