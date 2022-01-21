Kenya to Launch Online Marketplace to Ease Exports to China

Kenya is set to launch an online platform that will promote trade with China. The online marketplace will help in the export of agricultural products such as tea and coffee, and help local farmers access the Chinese market.

The move follows a deal that saw Nairobi and China sign six memorandums of understanding (MoUs) targeting agricultural projects, poverty reduction, digital innovation, health, and people training.

The deal will also see the two main cities, Nairobi and Beijing, initiate exchange programmes aimed at enhancing avocado trade.

According to Julius Opio, Chairman of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the online marketplace will help improve trade logistics between the two countries.

“We’re coming from a Covid-19 impact and there are a lot of logistic challenges businesses are facing like not shipping on time or getting goods on time. We are trying to see how we can go online and build efficiencies,” Opio told the Business Daily.

Among the companies keen on partnering with Kenya in unveiling the platform are Huawei Technologies, China Mobile Technology, and Xingyun Group to launch the platform.

“We have companies giving us a platform where we can market our exports to the Chinese markets online. These are the kind of opportunities we are looking at,” Opio added.

The Kenya China Chamber of Commerce (KCCC) launched an office in Beijing on Thursday, which will help to break down economic barriers between the two countries.

“The last two years have been challenging to both Chinese and Kenyan business community, due to Covid-19. Our business people have not been able to import and export in large quantities because of restrictions and this has led to delays of imports and exports widening the trade balance between Kenya and China.” KCCC Chairman Tim Chen said during the Nairobi China Trade Investment forum held at KICC.

” The Beijing office will identify export opportunities for Kenyan companies.”

