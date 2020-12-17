Kenya To Deport 14 Foreigners In Crackdown Against Gambling

The Kenyan government is set to deport 14 people, mainly from Eastern Europe, said to be in the country illegally, Kahawa Tungu has learnt.

Reports indicate that the deportation orders against the individuals have already been signed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

Officials in the CS’s office told Capital FM that the deportations are part of a wider crackdown by the government against gambling in the country.

Those targeted are foreigners running gambling businesses in the country without licences.

“The orders have been signed for 14 citizens, they will be deported,” a top official said, “they are mainly from Eastern Europe.”

The official added, “They are in the country illegally with involvement in gambling and other illegal activities.”

In May 2019, Matiang’i ordered deportation of 17 foreigners involved in illegal gambling in the country.

Those deported then were mainly Chinese, Turkish and Spanish nationals.

The tough-talking CS has vowed to put in place measures to control the betting craze in the country.

