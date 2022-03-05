Kenya to Apply E-Waste Management Techniques to Combat Climate Change

The Ministry of ICT, Innovation, and Youth Affairs has partnered with the Ministry of Environment and Forestry to guarantee the implementation of the National E-waste Management Strategy from 2019 to 2023/24.

Principal secretary in the State Department for ICT and Innovation Jerome Ochieng said the five-theme strategy aims to enhance the country’s E-Waste coordination structures at both the national and county levels

“Besides raising awareness, the strategy will also put in place a monitoring and evaluation mechanism, as well as promote research and innovation in for E-waste management in Kenya,” said Ochieng.

Speaking at the UN’s World Environment Situation Room in Gigiri, Nairobi, the PS said that the strategy would be used to determine the best and most suitable environmental information system to be deployed in the country.

He said the system will comprise a network of databases in areas such as pollution control, clean technology, remote sensing, coastal ecology, biodiversity, renewable energy, desertification, wildlife, and mining.

“The strategy will also harness technology like computer imaging to build land resource database to generate basin-wide map of land use that will indicate forest degradation hotspots. This will help to monitor ecological conditions for prevention and mitigation measures,” he added.

Other areas to focus on are the improvement of ICT infrastructure, accessibility, and capacity building, which will allow for the dissemination of environmental information to aid in the reduction of degradation, as well as the use of monitoring and response systems like satellite images to direct response teams to critical areas.

