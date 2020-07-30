Kenya To Allow Flights From China, 10 Other Countries Starting August 1

Kenya will starting August 1 allow travellers from 11 countries whose cases of Coronavirus have gone down.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefing, Transport CS James Macharia listed the countries with Tanzania missing from the list.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli declared the country COVID-19 free with the last update on the deadly disease being on April 29.

Flights from China, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, France, Rwanda, Uganda, Namibia and Morroco will be allowed into Kenya.

According to the CS, all arriving passengers with a PCR-based Covid-19 negative result, whose temperature is not above 37 degrees Celcius and do not have difficulty in breathing, repeated cough and proved they were tested 96 hours before travel shall be exempted from quarantine.

Further, passengers arriving after curfew with a valid passport and boarding pass shall be allowed to proceed to their hotels or residential places but their drivers will have to prove they were from the airport.

On July 6, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the resumption of domestic flights starting July 15 under strict guidelines by the Ministry of Health and Transport.

“This will be in strict conformity with all protocols from the Ministry of Health, local as well as international civil aviation authorities and any additional requirements applicable at the ports of departure arrival or transit,” the President said while lifting travel restrictions in Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera counties.

The declaration was a relief to the aviation industry players and workers who were forced to halt operations as the government imposed restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu