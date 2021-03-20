Kenya, Tanzania Trail Uganda in World Happiness Score- Report

Uganda and Ethiopia are happier than Kenya, a report from the UN has revealed. In Eastern Africa, Uganda ranked highest at position 83, followed by Ethiopia at position 85 and Kenya at 86, which is two places down from the last ranking. Tanzania trailed the region at position 94.

The UN World Happiness Report this year focused on how people had coped with the Covid-19 pandemic. Analytics researcher Gallup collected the data from 149 countries measuring personal freedom, social support and Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Corruption levels in the countries were also factored in the results.

Read: 463 Million Children Cannot Access E-learning -UN Report

In Africa, Mauritius emerged as the happiest country, ranking 44th overall. Nigeria followed at position 59 and Ghana was third happiest in Africa at position 65 overall.

Finland took the top spot as the happiest country in the world for the fourth consecutive year. It was followed by Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland and the Netherlands in the top 5.

The report showed that Afghanistan, Lesotho, Botswana, Rwanda and Zimbabwe were the unhappiest countries in the world.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu