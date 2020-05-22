Kenya, Tanzania To Test Truck Drivers For COVID-19 But Will Not Disclose Nationality Of Positive Cases

Kenya and Tanzania have agreed to test truck drivers for COVID-19 from both states.

The deal does however have one stipulation. The two countries will make public the results but without mentioning the nationality of the positive cases.

In a statement signed by Transport CS James Macharia and his Tanzanian counterpart Issack Kamwele, the data will be sent to mutually recognized authorities.

Truck drivers will also be tested for the virus at their point of origin and issued with a COVID-19 free certificate.

“Truck crew to be tested before the commencement of their journeys at point of origin using WHO standards and be issued with a 14-days COVID-free certificate by the competent authority which shall be mutually recognised,” the statement reads.

Every vehicle will be allowed three crew members, it was agreed. The two countries will also have designated stop points at which the drivers will undergo random testing.

“This should be treated in a transparent manner. In case one of the vehicle crew is found to be at high risk of COVID-19 the owner of the vehicle shall be allowed to replace all crew and the vehicle allowed to proceed,” the statement reads on.

Ujirani Mwema cross border meetings will also be revived.

Kenya and Tanzania have in the past week disagreed on measures taken to combat the spread of the novel COVID-19.

On Saturday, President Uhuru Kenyatta closed Kenya’s borders with Tanzania and Somalia.

In retaliation, the John Magufuli-led country forbade Kenyan truck drivers from accessing their country.

On Wednesday, Arusha Regional Commissioner Mrisho Gambo accused Kenya of falsifying coronavirus results of 19 drivers so as to sabotage tourism and business in Arusha.

This came a day after Health CS Mutahi Kagwe noted that 214 people had tested positive for the novel COVID-19 at various border points, 182 of whom were Tanzanians.

The minister said that the foreigners were denied entry into Kenya.

126 of them tested positive in Namanga, 24 in Lunga Lunga, 23 in Taveta, 4 in Isebania and one case in Loitoktok, CS Kagwe said.

“What would have happened had we not taken the measure of testing at the border is that these 182 people would now be in our midst moving around in our country and you can imagine the rate of infection this would have caused,” said Kagwe.

