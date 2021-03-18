in SPORTS

Kenya, Tanzania Second Friendly Cancelled In Honor Of President Magufuli

[Courtesy]

Kenya versus Tanzania friendly that was scheduled for today has been cancelled in honor of departed immediate former Tanzania president John Pombe Magufuli.

Magufuli, 62, passed on Wednesday evening from heart failure, according to vice-president Samia Suluhu.

“Kenya VS Tanzania today is off and canceled. In respect to our brothers, we have agreed to cancel. Poleni sana,” Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president, Nick Mwendwa, said.

In the first build-up played Wednesday at Nyayo Stadium, Harambee Stars emerged 2-1 victors.

Both teams are preparing for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers resumption end month with Kenya scheduled to play Egypt and Togo back to back.

John MagufuliKenyaTanzania

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

