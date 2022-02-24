Kenya Suspended From Football Over Gov’t Interference

FIFA, the global football body, has suspended Kenya from all football activities indefinitely due to government interference.

Also suspended for similar reasons is Zimbabwe.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: “We had to suspend two of our member associations — Kenya and Zimbabwe. Both for government interference in the activities of the football associations of these associations. These associations are suspended from footballing activities with immediate effect and they know what needs to be done for them to be re-admitted or for the suspension to be lifted.”

The Kenyan government, through the ministry of sports, disbanded the Football Kenya Federation, FKF Executive in November last year over alleged embezzlement.

This was not acceptable to FIFA and they wanted it reversed.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa was dragged to court to answer to charges of misuse of public funds. The case in ongoing.

