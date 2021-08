Kenya’s dominance in the 3000M Steeplechase at the Olympics has been broken in Tokyo!

The country’s hope for the first gold went up in smoke as Morocco’s Soufiane el Bakkali emerged winner in the race.

Kenya’s Benjamin Kigen settled for bronze, for her first medal in the games.

More to follow…

