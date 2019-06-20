Kenya-Somalia Maritime Border Wars Escalate As Arab Parliament Issues Warning To Kenya

The Arab parliament has issued a warning to Kenya on the maritime border issue between herself and Somalia.

In a post shared through Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs twitter account, the notice written in Arabic stated that Kenya had drawn a “new, unfounded map” of the border.

“The # Arab Parliament calls on # Kenya to stop its hands on # Somali territorial waters, which are an integral part of the Arab waters, and rejects its false pretensions to draw up a new, unfounded map while rejecting its threats to interfere in # Somalia‘s internal affairs,” Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs captioned the notice.

The Arab Parliament belong to the Arab League (formally the League of Arab States), a body formed by 22 Muslim countries.

The two countries have in the recent time been locked in a diplomatic tussle, following a conflict of oil blocks Indian Ocean, that Kenya claimed ownership after it was revealed that Somalia was auctioning the blocks.

This led to Kenya recalling her ambassador to Somalia Lt-Gen (Rtd) Lucas Tumbo, as well as expelling Somalia’s ambassador to Kenya Mr Nur, alias Tarzan.

Last month, Somali federal government (Somalia) issued a directive barring government agencies, donors and UN bodies from holding meetings, seminars and conferences in Nairobi, Kenya.

This followed an issue where three senior Somalia government officials were left stranded at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after officials denied them entry for lack of visas.

The Arab Parliament’s main goal is to “draw closer the relations between member States and co-ordinate collaboration between them, to safeguard their independence and sovereignty, and to consider in a general way the affairs and interests of the Arab countries”

One of the member states, Syria, was suspended in November 2011, as a consequence of government repression during the Syrian Civil War.

