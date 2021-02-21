Kenya Slay Powerhouse Angola To Qualify For 2021 FIBA Afrobasket In 28 Years

Kenya are through to the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship for the first time in 28 years!

The Morans booked their ticket after edging out firm favourites and basketball powerhouse Angola 74-73 in Cameroon on Saturday night.

Kenya, smarting from a narrow loss to Senegal, had a slow start, losing the first quarter 22-9, but recovered to bag the last three quarters.

They took the second quarter 19-17, third quarter 25-17 before sealing the nail-biting win 21-19 in the fourth quarter.

Kenya last played in the continental championship in 1994.

Rwanda will host the 30th edition from 24th August to 5th September in Kigali.

The Morans next face Mozambique in their last qualifier.

