Kenya Simbas Edge Out Algeria 36-33 To Reach Final

Kenya are through to the final of the Rugby World Cup qualifiers being held in France.

The Simbas withstood immense pressure from Algeria to win 36-33.

Algeria draw a good number of players from France and had a sizeable crowd behind them.

A penalty try for the Algerians with 12 minutes to play caused all sorts of problems for the Simbas as the North Africans came within three points of turning over the game, but the coach Paul Odera’s charges did the most important, holding on for the win.

The Simbas ran in five tries, four of which were converted while Jone Kubu came off the bench to score a penalty as the Simbas booked a place in the final where a date against either Namibia or Zimbabwe awaits.

