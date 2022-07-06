Kenya Simbas Brace For Algeria Clash

After mauling noisy neighbors Uganda 42-7 on Saturday, the Simbas will be up against Algeria in the semifinals of the Rugby World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday.

The game will kick off at 1900HRS Kenyan time and will be aired LIVE on K24 from France.

Algeria dispatched Senegal 33-12 on the road to the round of four.

In the other semis, Namibia will face Zimbabwe. Both games to be played on Wednesday.

Simbas coach Paul Odera has named his squad ahead of the tie.

Patrick Ouko. Eugene Sifuna. Ephraim Odour. Malcolm Onsando. Thomas Okeyo. George Nyambua. Dan Sikuta (Captain). Betwel Anami. Samuel Asati. Dominic Coulson. Derrick Ashiundu. John Okoth. Bryceson Adaka. Jacob Ojee. Darwin Mukdza.

Replacements:

Teddy Akala. Edward Mwaura. Joseph Odero. Davis Chege. Martin Owilah. Brian Tanga. Jone Kubu. Andrew Matoka.

RWC Qualifies Semifinals Pairing:

Kenya Simbas vs Algeria.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia

RWC Quarterfinals Qualifies Collected Results:

Kenya Simbas 42, Uganda Cranes 7.

Zimbabwe Sables 38, Ivory Coast 11

Namibia Rugby 71, Burkina Faso 5.

Algeria 35, Senegal 12

