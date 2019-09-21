Kenya Simbas Beat Zimbabwe 36-14 To End Victoria Cup On A High

Kenya Simbas beat visiting Zimbabwe Sables 36-14 to finish the 2019 Victoria Cup on a high at the Nakuru Athletics Club on Saturday.

The Simbas crossed the whitewash five times, converted four times and scored a penalty, while the Southern Africans managed two converted tries.

Despite the loss in Nakuru, Zimbabwe Sables had already won the Victoria Cup.

Kenya 7s international Vincent Onyala, who was voted man of the match, was the first to go over for Simbas as he sliced through the opposition to score within the posts.

An infringement by Zimbabwe saw Simbas add a penalty to make it 10-0 before both sides were reduced to 14 as Tshamala Biselele of Zimbabwe and Kenya’s Toby Francombe were sent out for 10 minutes.

Zimbabwe pulled one back through Chibuwe Ngoni to be within three points but that didn’t last long as Timothy Okwemba rounded off Zimbabwe defense to score Kenya’s second that was converted by Odhiambo.

After trailing Kenya 17-14 at the interval, Zimbabwe’s carelessness saw the home side take advantage with Tony Omondi pounding on a loose ball and convert to make it 24-14.

Onyala would set Charles Kuka for Kenya’s fourth before he did so against to Onsongo who made it 36-14 after the extras.

