Kenya Signs Post-Brexit Bilateral Trade Agreement With UK

Kenya has signed a post-Brexit bilateral trade agreement with the United Kingdom.

Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiangi and Betty Maina led Kenya and the UK in signing the post-Brexit bilateral trade agreement after successful negotiations authorized by President Kenyatta UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in January.

The partnership opens preferential access for Kenya’s agricultural products into the UK market and its territories.

“The agreement will provide continuity for businesses, investors and supply chains besides setting foundations for further economic development,” Trade Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina said.

Jane Marriott, the British High Commissioner to Kenya, said the deal will lay “the foundations to expand our trade in future.”

“Whether it is in tea, horticulture, pharmaceuticals, or vehicles, trade between our countries continues to grow,” she said in a statement.

“It’s fantastic we’ve been able to complete negotiations so quickly and we look forward to working with the Government of Kenya to build on this in the years ahead.”

The UK left the European Union on January 31, famously known as the Brexit, but is yet to agree on trade terms.

The exit has a transition of 11 months which started immediately after Brexit day.

During transition the UK still follows EU rules and trade between the two is the same as before. The UK also continues to pay into the EU budget. Kenya and UK have business ties worth about Ksh200 billion and Kenya often exported fresh produce under duty free and quota free arrangements with London.