Kenya Secures Sh6.4 Billion Loan To Upgrade Outer Ring Road

Kenya has secured a Sh 6.4 billion loan from Korea’s Import Bank which will be channeled towards building special lanes for high capacity buses that will connect the Eastern Bypass to Thika road.

The project will be undertaken with the hope of restoring Outer ring road’s glory which in its original plan was to position it to become the highly sought solution for Nairobi Eastlands where a huge population of the city’s residents reside.

The road has experienced increased traffic jams since the upgrade and subsequent opening of the road. Pipeline estate and Kariobangi junctions which are both dotted with several pedestrian crossings and passenger pick up spots have been hit the worst by daily snarl ups.

The unresolved issues have prompted a redesign afterthought including the ongoing construction of a middle road positioned on the space between the two sides of the highway. The construction started soon after the installation of street lights had been completed around Umoja area.

National Treasury secretary Ukur Yatani said that securing the loan will commence the project.The Outer Ring road to Thika Road section will now be remodelled to accommodate support facilities such as boarding stations and footbridges.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu