Kenya Secures Sh14 Billion Loan For Construction Of Modern Rail Line Linking CBD To JKIA

Kenya has secured Sh14 billion loan from the French government for the construction of a modern rail line that will link the Central Business District (CBD) to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Transport CS James Macharia while speaking with Business Daily intimated that the construction plans are on track and would commence in 2021 and be completed in two years’ time.

“The French government has committed to finance the construction of a new rail link passing over Mombasa Road from Syokimau standard Gauge rail terminus into JKIA to the tune of Ksh14 Billion,” the CS said.

Macharia further added, “The cost will also include upgrading the existing meter gauge line from the Nairobi Central Station to Syokimau train terminus.”

Last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta officially launched the construction of the JKIA-James Gichuru road Expressway project, which was officially named the Nairobi Expressway.

The 27Km road, which is set to ease traffic congestion on Mombasa road, will cost at least Sh65 billion, translating to Sh2.41 billion per kilometer.

The project will be undertaken by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

With the construction project ongoing, the government released a list of parcels of land that will be acquired for the same.

In a Gazette Notice dated March 12, 2020, the National Land Commission (NLC) said that Doshi Steel and Simba Colt’s lands are among those targeted for acquisition, which will see structures therein demolished.

“In pursuance of the Land Act, 2012, part VIII, the National Land Commission on behalf of Kenya National Highways Authority gives notice that the Government intends to acquire the parcels of land for the construction of Nairobi Expressway Road Project,” the notice read in part.

Other landowners and companies that will be affected include Prime Inter Africa Company Limited, Kenya Polytechnic (Technical University of Kenya), NextGen Mall, University of Nairobi and Soyonin Farm Limited among others.

