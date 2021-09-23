Kenya Rugby Union Warns Fake Merchandisers

Kenya Rugby Union is seeking legal redress on how to deal with unscrupulous traders selling pirated national teams jerseys.

In the meantime, the union has urged supporters to strictly purchase from official outlets to be a “Shujaa.”

“The public is advised that the official distributors of any merchandise are the KRU themselves, BLK the Official Kit Supplier and their appointed agents, of which Nairobi Sports House is the only one in the country.”

By purchasing through the official channels, KRU explained, “the public are assured that the money they spend will trickle back into the rugby program in some form as opposed to the individuals who are profiteering on the hard work put in by the teams, the players and their coaches.

“Whilst we seek legal opinion and possible redress on this, we strongly urge the public to avoid purchasing from these individuals and us only the above mentioned channels.”

The union tweeted how fans can get their hands on the jerseys.

Be a Shujaa! Get your original merchandise from the @OfficialKRU office at RFUEA Ground on Ngong Road or any @NbiSportsHouse outlet countrywide pic.twitter.com/NGNKeLbVnv — Kenya Rugby (@OfficialKRU) September 22, 2021

