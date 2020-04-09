COVID-19: No Relegation, Promotion As Kenya Rugby Union Cancels 2019/20 Season

There will be no relegation or promotion in the rugby leagues after Kenya Rugby Union cancelled 2019/20 season over Coronavirus pandemic.

Also scrapped are cup competitions including The Kenya Cup, Enterprise and Mwamba Cups.

The leagues affected are; The Championship and Nationwide leagues.

The cancellation means there will be no Promotion or Relegation in any of the leagues, with all teams remaining in their current division.

“We are in challenging times with the worldwide breakout of the Novel Corona Virus. This has caused untold disruption and presented us with a very challenging environment. Sporting activities have not been spared from its debilitating impact.

“This situation has affected our way of life meaning no training, rugby events or matches are feasible in the foreseen future,” a statement from the union reads.

To prevent spread of the COVID-19, KRU suspended all rugby activities in the country early March.

At the point of disruption, the leagues were at the play off stages and none of the leagues had qualified winners.

KRU explained that the decision to do away with the season is not intended to in any way diminish the games that have already taken place or the efforts of everyone involved.

“A range of options were explored, as far as possible and a broad consensus was reached across the game as to the most appropriate outcome.

“But in the end, we have had to make the decision to ensure we play our part in safeguarding lives.”

“Our primary concern remains the health and safety of all our stakeholders – the players, technical teams, officials, fans as well as grounds men and security personnel,” the union added.

KRU said that any decision on the resumption of any Rugby activities and fixtures will be subject to direction and guideline by The Ministry of Health and Ministry of Sports.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu