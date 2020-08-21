Kenya Rugby League Federation Unveils New Logo After Search Competition

Youngest sporting body in the country, Kenya Rugby League Federation (KRLF), has today unveiled its official logo after a five-week search competition.

456 local and international graphic designers submitted their works with the winning design being picked for a final shortlist of ten after public participation.

“The entries were rigourously reviewed, evaluated and scrutinized to carefully select and shortlist the top ten (10) logo entries.

The second and the last stage of the process involved the members of the Public, by subjecting the ten shortlisted logos to a one-week online voting process to choose the favourite and ultimate KRLF logo,” KRLF said in a statement.

The move to involve the public in making the final choice was, according to KRLF chairman Quicks Nyakwaka, a way of “introducing the Kenya Rugby League Federation brand to the wider Public.”

“Secondly to make it more inclusive, Public being our potential fan base and very crucial stakeholders of the game.”

“We are glad the winning logo has been decided upon by Kenyans who deemed it fit to participate and help make the right choice bringing out the true Kenyan spirit of “UMOJA NI NGUVU” and we sincerely thank them for their time and resources”. Added Nyakwaka.

The eventual winner will next week collect a cash prize of Khs 50,000 as a token of appreciation.

